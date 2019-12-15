14 paddy procurement centres to be opened

With paddy crops in fields irrigated by Thadapalli – Arakankottai canals ready for harvesting, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is opening 14 paddy direct procurement centres which will start functioning at various places in Gobichettipalayam block from December 18.

Water released

Water was released from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir on August 11 for carrying out paddy cultivation in 4,966 acre in villages in the block.

Currently, the crops are ready for harvesting and the district administration has decided to open the centres to help farmers in selling their produce easily.

Hence, the centres will be opened at Gugalur, Nanja Coundampalayam, Pudualliyampalayam, Pudukarai Pudur, Karattadipalayam, Mevani, P. Mettupalayam, Soundappur in Athani, Kasipalayam, Thookanaickenpalayam, Elur, Kallipatti, Nanjai Puliyampatti and Ponnachipudur.

Collector C. Kathiravan, in a press release, said that Grade A variety of paddy would be purchased for a minimum support price of ₹1,905 a quintal, while the common variety of paddy would be purchased for ₹1,865 a quintal.

Hence, he requested the farmers to bring their produce to the centres in their area and get benefited. Farmers can receive the money for their produce through electronic transfer immediately, he added.