Coimbatore

14 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 81 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.5 % on Sunday, when 20 persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. There were four active cases in the district.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 8:52:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/14-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore/article65524046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY