14 more persons test positivein Coimbatore district

Children playing cricket at Ukkadam in Coimbatore, even as the district administration has been urging public not to play games in the open as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Coimbatore

19 June 2020 23:00 IST

Seven of the new cases are from R.G. Pudur cluster, raising the area’s tally to 22

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 across Coimbatore district on Friday, seven of whom were from the R.G. Pudur cluster near Chinniyampalayam.

With these seven cases, 22 cases have been reported from R.G. Pudur so far, Health Department sources said. Two of the seven new cases were children aged eight and nine. All these cases are contacts of the 28-year-old man from the locality who is said to have died of COVID-19 infection. However, the Health Department has not officially declared that the death was due to the novel coronavirus infection. Sources added that 670 swab samples have been lifted in the locality and that contact tracing was under way. In spite of R.G. Pudur being announced as a containment zone, Tasmac outlets were reported to be functioning in the area on Friday.

The other seven cases comprised a 98-year-old woman from Peelamedu, a 28-year-old woman from Theethipalayam, a 45-year-old man from Raja Street, a 70-year-old woman from Sirumugai, a 50-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy from Karamadai and a 28-year-old man from Chokkampudur Road. All the 14 patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the State government, Coimbatore district recorded 244 positive cases so far, out of which 81 are active cases. As many as 161 patients have been discharged in the district.

In Tiruppur district, two new cases were reported on Friday. One was a 30-year-old man from Andipalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits, who travelled to Chennai on June 8. The other was a 22-year-old man from Mangalam, who visited Dindigul on June 9, according to official sources. Both were admitted to the ESI Hospital for treatment. Three out of four cases reported on Thursday were cross-notified from Tiruppur district to Chennai and Coimbatore districts. The district tally is at 119 so far, with four active cases. A total of 115 patients have been discharged.