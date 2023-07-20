₹14 lakh donated to Masonic Charity Trust

July 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

G D Naidu Charities and ESVEE Charitable Trust donated a sum of ₹14 lakh to the Coimbatore Masonic Charity Trust in the city through Rotary E-Club of Coimbatore Pride.

The cheque was handed over by Rathna Varshini of G D Naidu Charities and ESVEE Charitable Trust to R. Krishnaswami, Chief Medical Officer of the Masonic Medical Centre for Children during an event organised in the presence of J.V. Chowdhury, president, and D.K. Karthikeyan, charter president of Rotary.

Mr. Chowdhury said that they were proud to be a part of this collaboration, bringing together organisations dedicated to uplifting the Society and the donation was a testament to the power of collective efforts in making a positive impact.

