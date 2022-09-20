14 government school students fall ill after taking mid-day meal at Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 20, 2022 16:29 IST

Fourteen students of a government girls’ higher secondary school fell ill after taking their mid-day meal at the school on Monday.

The school functions at Kolathur in Salem district with a total strength of 670 students. On Monday, mid-day meal was served to 274 students in the school, and after taking food, they went to their classes.

Minutes later, 14 students fell sick, and eight of them fainted. The teachers immediately alerted the ambulance and rushed them to Kolathur government hospital. After being provided first aid, six students were discharged. Eight students were referred to Mettur Government Hospital, and on Tuesday they were discharged from the hospital.

Upon information, Kolathur Block Development Officials, Food Safety department officials came to the school and collected food samples and water used for cooking. Education Department officials said once they received food samples results, action would be taken against concerned workers who prepared the meal.

