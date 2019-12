14 counting centres for rural local body elections

As many as 14 counting centres were established in each panchayat unions for rural local body elections where counting of votes would take place on January 2, 2020.

Counting centres in each panchayat union include Erode Panchayat Union – Vasavi Arts College, Chithode, Modakurichi – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakurichi, Kodumudi – Shri Sankara Vidhyasala Boys Higher Secondary School, Kodumudi, Perundurai – Government GHSS, Perundurai, Chennimalai – Komarappa Sengunthar HSS, Mukasipidariyur, Chennimalai, Bhavani – Government Boys HSS, Bhavani, Ammapettai – Government HSS, Singampettai, Anthiyur – Government Boys HSS, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam – Gobi Arts and Science College, Gobichettipalayam, Thookanaickenpalayam – Government HSS, Bungalowpudur, Nambiyur – Government HSS Kurumandur, Sathyamangalam – Kaamadhenu Arts and Science College, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani Sagar – Government HSS, Bhavani Sagar and Talavadi Panchayat Union – Government Higher Secondary School, Talavadi.