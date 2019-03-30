14 candidates in the fray in Coimbatore

On the last date for withdrawal of candidature on Friday, 14 persons were in the fray in the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency.

A release from the district administration said that C.P. Radhakrishnan (BJP), P.R. Natarajan (CPI(M)), R. Mahendran (MNM), P. Govindan (BSP), S. Kalyana Sundaram (Naam Tamilar Katchi) were in the fray, along with independents P. Manikandan of Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi (symbol – ring), N.R. Appathurai (gift box), G. Kanagasabapathy (diamond), V. Krishnan (coconut farm), M. Dhanapal (cauliflower), A. Natarajan (gas cylinder), V. Pushpanantham (television set), P. Radhakrishnan (biscuit) and U. Radhakrishnan (camera).

Officials on poll duty said now that they had finalised the symbols, they would send the list to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Symbols

In Pollachi, 14 candidates remained in fray. To the independents, the officials allotted the following symbols: air conditioner - S. Ansari; cap – K.N. Shanmugasundaram; lady's finger – V. Shanmugasundaram; walking stick to G. Balaji; gas cylinder to C. Manickavel; pressure cooker - C. Muthukumar; gift box – S. Muthukumar; telephone – K. Ramasamy, and pen nib with seven rays – R.G. Rajendran.

Cash seized

Officials on poll duty on Friday seized ₹ 3.17 lakh and 184 liquor bottles from across the district, to take the total cash seized to ₹ 1.94 crore, said a release from the district administration.

Of the seized sum, the officials had released ₹ 1.19 crore after the persons concerned furnished documents, the release added.