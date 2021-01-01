14 buffaloes killed in lorry collision

DHARMAPURI

01 January 2021 01:01 IST

A buffalo-laden lorry crashed, killing 14 buffaloes and injuring five persons including three children in Thoppur here on Thursday.

The injured were sleeping in their home by the highway when the lorry crashed.

Advertising

Advertising

The lorry from Andhra Pradesh carrying buffaloes was Kerala bound and crossing Thoppur when another lorry rammed it from the rear. The second lorry from Bengaluru was Tiruchi bound carrying a paint consignment. In the impact, the lorry with buffaloes went off the Thoppur highway and crashed into a roadside shop and a house, killing 14 buffaloes and injuring the five residents of the house in the resultant wall collapse.

The victims, Ganesan (30), his wife Deepa (25), their three daughters Vaishnavi (5), Radhika (4) and Dhanushri (3) suffered minor injuries. The Thoppur police have registered a case and are investigating.