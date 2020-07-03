Coimbatore

139 Indians land from Brunei

A repatriation flight with 139 Indians arrived here from Brunei on Friday.

The Royal Brunei Airlines chartered flight (BI 4111) landed around 12.15 p.m. There were 101 men, 31 women and seven children on board the flight. The swab samples of all the passengers were collected on arrival for COVID-19 test at the airport, Coimbatore International Airport sources said.

This was the first repatriation flight from Brunei to land in Coimbatore Airport, according to the sources. The flight departed from the airport to Brunei with four passengers – three women and a man – around 1.10 p.m.

