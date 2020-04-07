137 samples lifted from family members

As many as 137 samples were lifted from the family members of persons who tested positive and were currently in the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Tuesday.

After the three Thai nationals tested positive, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas that were visited by them were announced as containment zones and precautionary measures were taken by the Corporation and the Health Department.

Later, as more positive cases were reported, Marapalam, Kallukadaimedu, B.P. Agraharam, Mosikeeranar Street, Cauvery Road and Manickampalayam areas in the city were also marked as containment zones.

Currently, 18,351 families comprising 70,102 members are in home quarantine in 10 zones as 23 positive cases have been reported in the city of the total 32 positive cases in the district.

On Tuesday, a team of doctors from the hospital visited the houses of persons who tested positive and samples were lifted from their family members.

“If needed, samples will also be taken from persons whom they had direct contact, including neighbours and tenants,” officials said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said disinfectant was sprayed in all these areas twice a day, and essential commodities were sold through vehicles and push carts every day.