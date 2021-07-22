137 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 137 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total count to 92,452. While 205 persons were discharged, 1,858 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 113 persons tested positive Thursday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Namakkal reported 52 indigenous cases.

Krishnagiri reported 22 fresh cases and the active cases stood at 431 as of Thursday. A total of 41,076 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 40 new cases. There were 440 active cases and 25,814 cases were reported in the district.