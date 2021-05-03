1.37 lakh persons vaccinated in Erode district

A total of 1,37,200 persons were vaccinated in the district while 5,21,585 persons had undergone the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests as of Monday, said Collector C. Kathiravan here.

As on Sunday, a total of 3,323 patients were under treatment while the total number of cases reported in the district stood at 22,165. He said that a total of 834 beds are available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals across the district in which 393 are under treatment. Also, 2,107 patients are in home isolation, he added. Apart from this 2,550 beds are kept ready at the Covid Care Centres while 666 beds are available at the private hospitals, he added.

With over 1,000 active cases in the Corporation limits, disinfection in residential areas, commercial areas and at places where people gather in large numbers were done regularly in the morning and evening hours. Corporation officials said that disinfection is done regularly in containment areas twice a day while vegetable markets, bus stands are also covered regularly.