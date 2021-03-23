137 candidates each in fray in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

There are fewer candidates in this 2021 Assembly election than the 2016 election. The data from the district administration, at the end of the window period for withdrawal of nomination, shows that 137 candidates are in fray in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, which is 17 less than the 2016 Assembly election.

The highest number of contestants – 21 – are in Coimbatore South and Singanallur, followed by 20 in Coimbatore North, 15 in Sulur, 14 in Kinathukadavu, 12 in Kavundampalayam, 10 each in Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur , eight in Pollachi and six in Valparai.

In the 2016 Assembly election, there were 17 contestants in Mettupalayam, 12 in Sulur, 21 in Kavundampalayam, 15 in Coimbatore North, 17 in Thondamuthur, 19 in Coimbatore South, 17 in Singanallur, 12 in Kinathukadavu, 15 in Pollachi and nine in Valparai.

The nominees who withdrew their nomination on Monday for the 2021 Assembly election were Independent M. Thatchanamoorthe in Mettupalayam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam nominee S. Malikkadevi in Sulur, Independent N. Vellingri in Coimbatore North and Independent S. Kannan in Kinathukadavu.

Monday’s withdrawal has resulted in three of the 10 constituencies having more than 16 candidates, necessitating the use of a second electronic voting machine. An electronic voting machine accommodates 16 contestants.

Actor Mansur Ali Khan who had reportedly said over an audio clip that he would withdraw nomination in the Thondamuthur constituency, did not do so. Sources said the returning officer in Thondamuthur Assembly constituency had allotted him a symbol as well.

Tiruppur

Following the withdrawal of 33 nominations on Monday, the election officials announced that 137 candidates will be in the fray in the eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district.

Of the 33 nominations that were withdrawn, 24 were that of members of the PAP-Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Protection Committee, whose nominations were accepted after scrutiny for Kangeyam Assembly constituency on Saturday.

They filed nominations as Independent candidates demanding adequate release of water to the Vellakoil branch canal under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project.

A spokesperson from the Committee said on Monday that its members decided to withdraw their nominations after the officials assured the farmers of action following the election.

Nominations withdrawn

Tiruppur North constituency saw the withdrawal of four nominations, Tiruppur South saw two withdrawals and Udumalpet constituency three withdrawals, said officials.

Dharapuram (Reserved) Assembly constituency will have 14 candidates in the fray, Kangeyam - 26, Avinashi (Reserved) -12, Tiruppur North -15, Tiruppur South - 20, Palladam - 20 and Udumalpet and Madathukulam - 15 candidates each, according to the officials.