136th Udhagamandalam Racing Season to commence from April 1

March 30, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The 136 th Udhagamandalam Racing Season will commence from Saturday, April 1, a press release from the Madras Race Club (MRC) said.

“On behalf of the chairman and members of the committee of management of the Madras Race Club, we have great pleasure in notifying that the 136 th Udhagamandalam Racing Season will commence on Saturday, 1 st April, 2023 and will conclude on Sunday, 28 th May, 2023,” the press release stated.

About 500 horses, including 100 two-year-olds are stabled at Hobart Park and 24 trainers, including five outstation trainers, will be participating during the season, the press release stated. A total of 37 jockeys, including jockeys from outside the Nilgiris will also be participating in the races.

The MRC stated that the main events of the Udhagamandalam Races were The Nilgiris 1000 Guineas Grade III race, scheduled to be held on April 14, The Nilgiris 2000 Guineas Grade III race on April 15 and The Nilgiris Derby Stakes Grade I race to be held on May 7.

Moreover, the sweepstake races, The Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy to be held on May 7, The Nilgiris Gold Cup and The Badruka Ooty Juveniles Sprint Trophy, both to be held on May 21, have been framed with added money of ₹10 lakh for each race, the press release said.

The total stakes, including in cups and trophies advertised by the club, amount to ₹6.70 crores for 103 races.

The MRC also stated that entrance fee to the Udhagamandalam Race Course is ₹10 per person.