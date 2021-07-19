136 COVID-19 cases in Salem

19 July 2021 23:43 IST

The daily load of positive cases dropped below 150 in Salem on Monday as 136 cases were reported here.

According to health officials, 105 cases were indigenous and 34 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 31 patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Erode, Chennai and other places. As per bulletin, a 58-year-old woman from Salem succumbed to the disease.

In Namakkal, 57 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A 57-year-old woman from Namakkal died.

Erode district reported 122 new cases. While 237 persons were discharged, 2,102 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 22 casesand 53 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 523 cases as of Monday. A total of 41,000 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 33 fresh cases, and 58 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 523. As of date, 25,714 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.