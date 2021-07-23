135 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 135 new cases on Friday taking the total cases to 92,578. While 211 persons were discharged, 1,773 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 110 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 74 cases were indigenous and 22 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 36 patients had returned from other districts like Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and other places.

In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, a 85-year-old male died at Namakkal.