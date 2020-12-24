‘133 U.K. returnees in Coimbatore district being monitored’

Coimbatore

24 December 2020 23:57 IST

Amid concerns regarding the mutant strain of COVID-19 prevalent in the United Kingdom, the Health Department said on Thursday that 133 U.K. returnees, who have been staying in Coimbatore district since November 23, are under house quarantine and their samples have been lifted.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar, the 133 returnees (97 in Corporation limits and 36 in district limits) are monitored by the Health Department along with the city/district police to check whether they have developed any symptoms.

As there were no direct flights between Coimbatore and the U.K., the returnees entered Coimbatore district after landing in one of the airports in India, he said.

“Even if they had a COVID-19 negative certificate, we are lifting their swab samples,” Dr. Kumar said, adding that nearly all the returnees possessed a COVID-19 negative certificate. As direct international flights from Coimbatore International Airport were available only to Sharjah, those passengers from Sharjah, who had a recent travel history to the U.K., were being tested for COVID-19 and placed under house quarantine, he said.

The results of six out of 133 returnees had returned negative for COVID-19 as on Thursday and the remaining results were expected by Friday. Apart from the U.K., the Health Department would also monitor returnees from South Africa after another mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 was detected there. However, there had been no returnees from South Africa so far, said Dr. Kumar.

Airport sources said the domestic flight services had not been affected. There were 16 domestic flights currently operating from Coimbatore to various locations in India.