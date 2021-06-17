13.3% received vaccination in Salem: Collector

Collector S. Karmegham (third right) along with Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj (second right) interacting with people at a vaccination centre in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

17 June 2021 22:23 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham said that 13.3% of target population had received COVID-19 vaccination in the district and advised the public to not panic about shortage in vaccine supply.

Mr. Karmegham along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, City Health officer K. Parthibhan and other senior officials inspected a vaccination centre set up at a private school near Periyapudhur here. Mr. Karmegham told presspersons the district had received 32,750 vaccine doses on Wednesday and they had been dispatched to various centres of vaccination.

He said additional vaccination centres had been set up in the Corporation limits and the number of centres had been increased from 16 to 30. In Salem district, vaccine was being administered through 122 centres.

Mr. Karmegham said that until Tuesday, the district had received 6.01 lakh doses of vaccines and until Monday, 5.61 lakh doses had been administered. He added that 4,60,999 persons aged above 45 years and 1,00,317 persons aged between 18-44 years had received vaccination in the district. The district had been receiving vaccines once in two days and hence the public need not panic about vaccine shortage and there was sufficient stock of vaccines, he added.

Mr. Christuraj said that vaccine had been specifically allotted for first and second doses. So, the public need not panic about vaccine shortage or missing second dose within stipulated period.