133 COVID-19 cases in Salem

10 January 2022 23:41 IST

A total of 133 COVID-19 positive cases were In Salem on Monday.

According to health officials, 127 cases were indigenous and 85 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Erode district reported 123 newcases taking the total number of cases to 1,08,490. While 76 persons were discharged, 627 continue to be under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

In Namakkal, 109 indigenous cases were reported. Forty-four indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 132 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri.