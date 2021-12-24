132 recruits attested into Army

After the successful completion of an year-long basic and advanced military training, 132 recruits were attested into the Army at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, on Friday.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

“The attestation parade was carried out with appropriate COVID-19 protocols in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army. While addressing the parade, the Reviewing Officer congratulated the recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training and lauded the effort of MRC to train smart and effective soldiers for Indian Army,” a release from the MRC said.