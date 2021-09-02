132 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 98,677. While 152 persons were discharged, 1,358 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 61 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 24 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 47 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem and two deaths were reported in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri recorded 13 new cases on a single day, and 19 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 204 cases as of Thursday. A total of 42,116 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 27 fresh cases, and 21 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 240. As of date, a total 26,901 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.