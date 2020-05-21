Coimbatore

132 Kudimaramathu works to be undertaken in Tiruppur district

A total of 132 Kudimaramathu works will be undertaken in Tiruppur district at a cost of ₹ 13.93 crore, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said on Thursday.

He was inaugurating the works at Sikkanuthu Pirivu in Gudimangalam Panchayat Union in Udumalpet Block in the presence of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, a release said.

Among the 132 Kudimaramathu works, 54 will be carried out through Aliyar Basin division at a cost of ₹ 5.02 crore, 45 through Thirumoorthi division (₹ 4.48 crore), 26 works though Amaravathi Basin division (₹ 3.30 crore), six works through Lower Bhavani Basin division (₹ 88 lakh) and one work through Nanganjiyar Basin Division (₹ 25 lakh).

Nearly 1.3 lakh hectares of ayacut across Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram, Palladam and Kangeyam will benefit through the Kudimaramathu works, according to the release. Some of the works include removal of bushes, desiltation of canals, repair of concrete structures in canals, restoration of sluices, renovation of shutters and strengthening of bunds and canal embankments. Kudimaramathu works are carried out by the Water Resources Department of Public Works Department.

