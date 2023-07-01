132% increase in GST tax revenue collection in Salem Commissionerate, says Commissioner

July 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

Commissioner of Salem Central GST and Central Excise K. Ramakrishnan has said that during the 2022–23 financial year, there was a 132% increase in GST tax revenue compared to 2017–18.

On Saturday, GST Day was celebrated at the office of the Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Central Excise. Mr. Ramakrishnan presided over the function in which the guest was Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Salem Divisional Railway Manager.

In his keynote address, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the GST tax has been suitably modified in the six years with reforms aimed at suiting the needs of businesses. So far, 49 GST council meetings have been held, and the GST law has been simplified for the benefit of taxpayers. The number of taxpayers in Salem Commissionerate has almost doubled, from around 36,000 in July 2017 to 74,000 in June 2023. This is a 106% increase in the tax base since the introduction of GST. The tax revenue of Salem Commissionerate in 2017-18 was ₹1,358.31 crore, which has increased to ₹3,162.85 crore in 2022–23. This is a 132% increase over the GST tax revenue collected compared to 2017-18.

The Director Identification Number (DIN) is mandatory to mention while communicating with trade and industry. Office communication is now entirely through e-Office without any manual processing of new files, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

Stating that information was provided to taxpayers on tax provisions, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that when there was a change in the taxation provisions, the traders were informed and explained promptly through various webinars, meetings, seminars, and communication through e-mail and Twitter messages.

All the doubts raised by the trade were duly clarified through the dedicated GST-Seva Kendra (service centre) facility in the office. Automatic return scrutiny and e-form scrutiny have been introduced for traders since May this year, and e-invoice was introduced in October 2020 for turnover over ₹500 crore. It is proposed to be implemented from August 2023 for traders having a turnover of over ₹5 crore, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

