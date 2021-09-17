132 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total tally to 1,00,450. While 92 persons were discharged, 1,350 continue to be under treatment.

Sixty-three positive cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said 61 cases were indigenous and 20 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients have returned from Kalakuruchi and Namakkal.

As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 72 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 28 COVID-19 cases, and 12 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 251 cases as of Friday. A total of 42,437 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 32 fresh cases, and 24 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 221. As of date, a total 27,234 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.