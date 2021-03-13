13,160 personnel appointed for 2,741 polling stations in Erode

Training will be held for these officials on March 18

A total of 13,160 officers have been appointed to conduct polling in 2,741 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on April 6.

On Saturday, Collector and District Election Officer C. Kathiravan carried out computerised randomisation of polling personnel for election duty at the Collectorate. Basic amenities in all the stations were being established by officials, he said and added that a presiding officer and three polling officers were appointed for each station. He said 523 reserve polling booths were also established in the constituencies in the district.

Officers appointed for each constituencies were: Erode East – 384 polling stations and 1,536 officers; Erode West – 484 stations and 1,936 officers; Modakkurichi – 398 stations and 1,592 officers; Perundurai – 390 stations and 1,560 officers; Bhavani – 402 stations and 1,608 officers; Anthiyur – 337 stations and 1,348 officers; Gobichettipalayam – 419 stations and 1,676 officers and Bhavanisagar – 324 stations and 1,296 officers. A total of 104 polling booths in Anthiyur constituency and 504 booths in Bhavanisagar constituency were located in hill areas, he added. Training would be held for these officials on March 18, he said.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Personal Assistants to Collector Balaji (General), Eswaran (Accounts) and other officials were present.

Staff Reporter from Salem adds

As many as 20,544 polling personnel will be deployed at the polling stations in 11 Assembly constituencies here. Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman conducted the first randomisation of polling personnel digitally on Friday and the first round of training for polling personnel will be held on March 18. The personnel have been advised to take COVID-19 vaccine and get the certificate. According to officials, 88% polling personnel have received the vaccination.

The officials said 5,136 presiding officers, and an equal number of Booth Level Officer-1, Booth Level Officer-II and Booth Level Officer- III would be deployed at 4,280 polling stations in the district. As many as 1,003 additional booths would be set up as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a release, Mr. Raman said the polling personnel would be given training on polling duties at the respective centres in 11 Assembly constituencies. Forms for postal votes for polling personnel would be given at the training centres.