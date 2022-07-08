131 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

A total of 131 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department said that 51 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 927 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.5 % on Thursday when 1,316 swab samples were subjected to tests and 125 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As many as 20 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 139 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 9.7 % on Thursday when 23 new cases were reported.