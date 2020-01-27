130 police officers felicitated during R-Day celebrations

At the 71st Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday, District Collector K. Rajamani felicitated 130 police officers and presented welfare assistance worth ₹3.32 crore.

Mr. Rajamani hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour, a release said. He took the salute at the parade comprising personnel from the Police, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, National Cadet Corps and Road Safety Patrol. He then proceeded to honour with shawls and gifts the senior citizens, who participated in the freedom struggle.

Mr. Rajamani presented welfare assistance, including wheelchairs, and cash assistance worth ₹3,32,13,345 to 158 beneficiaries. He also felicitated 118 officials from the district administration for their service. Students from 12 government and private schools participated in the cultural programmes and received certificates and gifts for participation, according to the release.

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, newly-elected District Panchayat Chairperson A. Santhimathy and Vice-Chairperson Amul Kandasamy among others were present at the celebrations.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan hoisted the flag and released tricoloured balloons in the air. After inspecting the guard of honour and taking the salute at the parade, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan felicitated 294 officials comprising police officers, government employees and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel. He provided welfare assistance worth ₹ 93,47,612 to 515 beneficiaries. A total of 920 students from nine government and private schools participated in the cultural programmes, a release said.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, and District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar were present.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation organised celebrations on its office premises on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore on Sunday. A. Anbu Abraham, TNSTC Managing Director of Coimbatore Division, felicitated drivers, conductors and officials for their performance during the event.