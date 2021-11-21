Coimbatore

130 persons test positive in Coimbatore

A total of 130 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, registering a slight increase from Saturday's 125 cases.

The Health Department said that 104 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,230 active cases on Sunday. The district's death toll increased to 2,446 after a 55-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.4 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 49 new cases. The district had 542 active cases of the disease whle 58 persons recovered on Sunday. Two men, aged 79 and 63 from Tiruppur, died of the disease on Saturday, taking the toll to 990. Tiruppur's TPR stood at 1.2 % on Saturday.


