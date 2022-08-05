130 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district
A total of 130 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.
The Health Department said that 162 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 984 active cases.
Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 7.1 % on Thursday when 1,854 swab samples were subjected to tests and 131 persons tested positive for COVID-19.
Tiruppur district reported 25 new cases on Friday. As many as 32 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 172 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 2.2 % on Thursday when 29 new cases were reported.
