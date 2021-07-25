130 new cases in Erode district

25 July 2021 23:57 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 92,833. While 223 persons were discharged, 1,586 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 105 positive cases were reported in Salem. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported, and all cases were indigenous.

Twenty-three indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 32 in Dharmapuri.