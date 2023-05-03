130 kg of fish preserved with formalin seized in Salem

May 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Following complaints that formalin were used in preserving fish at a shop in the fish market at Suramangalam, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected the shop and seized 130 kg of fish here on Wednesday.

The officials inspected the shop and found fish in boxes. They checked the fish on the spot with the chemical kit and confirmed the presence of formalin. The fish were seized and the trader was served a notice asking him to explain. The officials said that use of formalin causes digestive disorders and the fish and can also affect kidneys. The fish can be stored for many days and sold to the consumers, they added.