A 13-year-old girl from Talavadi Hills reportedly died of dengue at a private hospital in Mysuru on Friday.

The victim, S. Mounika of Jerahalli, was studying class VIII at a private school at Panahalli in the hill area. She was suffering from fever and was admitted to a private hospital. She tested positive for dengue and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. But, she died on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.