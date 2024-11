A 13-year-old girl from Talavadi Hills reportedly died of dengue at a private hospital in Mysuru on Friday.

The victim, S. Mounika of Jerahalli, was studying class VIII at a private school at Panahalli in the hill area. She was suffering from fever and was admitted to a private hospital. She tested positive for dengue and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. But, she died on Friday.