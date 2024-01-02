13-year-old boy drowns in anicut near Coimbatore during New Year picnic

January 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Class VIII student drowned while taking bath in an anicut near Coimbatore on Monday when four families went out for a picnic to celebrate the New Year.

M. Pugazhenthi (13), son of K. Muruganathan and M. Maheshwari from Velankanni Nagar at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore, drowned in Puthukkadu anicut near Narasipuram on Monday afternoon.

As per the First Information Report, Muruganathan, his wife, two sons and members from three neighbouring families went to Isha Yoga Center near Alandurai on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., the group went to Puthukkadu anicut near Narasipuram for leisure.

Mr. Muruganathan, Pugazhenthi and younger son M. Pradeep (10) ventured into the water along with others.

Pugazhenthi, who did not know swimming, moved to a deep portion of the anicut while playing in the water and he could not come back. Though other members of the group attempted to save the boy, he drowned.

After being alerted by one of the visitors, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thondamuthur station rushed to the spot. They retrieved the body and shifted it to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Alandurai police have registered a case.