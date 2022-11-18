13 women from Narikuravar community trained in artificial jewellery-making in Erode

November 18, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Women with the value-added artificial jewellery in Erode on Friday.

As many as 13 women from the Narikuravar community were trained in making artificial jewellery and value-added products enabling them to double their income.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that various steps were taken to improve the livelihood of the Narikuravar community in the district, including implementation of special schemes and ensuring government welfare schemes reach them. A total of 70 Narikuravar families live in M.G.R. Nagar at Kumarapalayam panchayat in Sathyamangalam block. Women aged between 18 and 45, based on their needs, were trained to make beaded jewellery, which is their traditional occupation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, trainers from Erode District Rural Self-Employment Training Institute trained the women at their village for 13 days from October 12 in making value-added artificial jewellery. “They were also explained on how to enhance the marketability of the products,” said Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam. Now, they were able to sell a bead garland for ₹150 to ₹200 which they sold for ₹60 earlier, she said. The profits that these women earn from these products have also doubled.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

An official said that steps were taken to arrange bank loans for them and also form women self-help groups (SHGs) so that mass production benefits the entire community. “If SHGs are formed, they will have access to government schemes and also community investment fund”, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US