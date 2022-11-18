13 women from Narikuravar community trained in artificial jewellery-making in Erode

November 18, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

As many as 13 women from the Narikuravar community were trained in making artificial jewellery and value-added products enabling them to double their income.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that various steps were taken to improve the livelihood of the Narikuravar community in the district, including implementation of special schemes and ensuring government welfare schemes reach them. A total of 70 Narikuravar families live in M.G.R. Nagar at Kumarapalayam panchayat in Sathyamangalam block. Women aged between 18 and 45, based on their needs, were trained to make beaded jewellery, which is their traditional occupation.

Under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, trainers from Erode District Rural Self-Employment Training Institute trained the women at their village for 13 days from October 12 in making value-added artificial jewellery. “They were also explained on how to enhance the marketability of the products,” said Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam. Now, they were able to sell a bead garland for ₹150 to ₹200 which they sold for ₹60 earlier, she said. The profits that these women earn from these products have also doubled.

An official said that steps were taken to arrange bank loans for them and also form women self-help groups (SHGs) so that mass production benefits the entire community. “If SHGs are formed, they will have access to government schemes and also community investment fund”, the official said.