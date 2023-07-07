13 tribal residential schools in Erode district lack hostel facility

July 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The absence of hostel facility at 13 government tribal residential schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department (ADTWD) in Erodethe district has raised concern among the tribal welfare associations and parents, who fear increase in school dropouts.

A total of 22 schools - primary, middle, high, and higher secondary - function in the four blocks in the district with a strength of over 4,200 students. Located in remote areas, these schools were started to encourage students and to reduce dropout rate due to transportation problems. Except for nine schools where the students are provided free boarding and lodging from class IV, hostel facility is absent in other schools and about 480 students are served food by 5 p.m. on working days and sent home.

The schools that lack hostel facility are located in Anthiyur - Kuttaiyur, Onthanai, Kathirimalai, Solaganai, Kongadai, Kinathadisolzhaga and Kakayanoor, Sathyamangalam - Guthiyalathur, Bathribadugu and Nagalur, Talavadi – Kanakkarai and Bejalatti and at T.N. Palayam – Sundakaradu Perumapalayam blocks.

Since these are rain-fed areas, many people in the hills migrate to plains and work in sugarcane fields, brick kilns, estates in Valparai and Kerala for steady income . “We want our girl child to be educated. But, we cannot leave her alone at home when we go for work and return home after a few weeks,” said Madesh of Agnipavi in Bargur hills. A few parents said that their children are unable to eat food at 5 p.m. and hence skip the meals and return home. “Since we are very much concerned about the safety of our child, we need a hostel in the school,” the parent said.

“In the absence of hostel facilities, children accompany their parents to work and turn child workers,” said S.C. Natraj, Director of Sudar, an NGO. This is a long-standing problem that needs attention for a permanent solution, he added.

“Only a few ST students pursue higher studies and get government jobs, while the reservation stood at 1%,” Mr. Natraj added.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Executive Committee Member of Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said the headmaster or headmistress is the warden of tribal residential schools and leaves the school after serving the food. “Hostel facility should be created in all girls, besides posting separate wardens for boys and girls,” he stressed. The government announced in the State budget about merging schools under the ADTWD with the School Education Department. “The merger process should be expedited to prevent further dropouts,” he said.

