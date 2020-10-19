13 tonnes of adulterated jaggery seized

The Food Safety Department during an inspection conducted along with Member of Parliament A.K.P. Chinraj and other department officials seized around 13 tonnes of adulterated jaggery here.

According to officials, during the raids conducted at three manufacturing units in Jedarpalayam and Kabilarmalai areas, the authorities found jaggery balls adulterated with refined sugar.

K.C. Arun, Designated Officer, Food Safety, said, “13.8 tonnes of jaggery balls adulterated with refined sugar have been seized from three units and we also seized about 18 tonnes of refined sugar that was stored for adulteration purposes. A case has been registered against owners of the units under various sections of Food Safety and Standards Act.”