13 teachers honoured with Radhakrishnan award in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

05 September 2021 23:35 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Sunday presented Dr. Radhakrishnan awards to 13 teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

A release from the district administration said he presented the awards to N. Balamurugan of Pethanaickenur High School, R. Vijayaraghavan of Kurumbapalayam High School, T. Franklin of Okkiliar Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School, A. Amanullah, Ondipudur Boys Higher Secondary School, K. Indira of Mettupalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School, M. Lidwin of Othakalmandapam Higher Secondary School, S. Ranjitham of Kamanaickenpalayam P.U.E. School, R. Sathyaprabhadevi of Arumugha Goundanur P.U.M. School, P. Sugunadevi of Onnipalayam P.U.M. School, P. Mahalakshmi of Kalveerampalayam P.U.E. School, V. Geetha of Eripatti P.U.M. School, Maragadham of Chenjeri P.U.M. School and A. Maria Joseph of St. Joseph Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ondipudur.

The release said the district administration honoured the teachers for their contribution towards the betterment of students, school and society.

