13 supporters of murder case accused held in Coimbatore

March 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police have arrested 13 supporters of Sanjay Raja, who is under incarceration in a murder case related to gang-rivalry.

The arrested persons were picked up from Telugupalayam, R.S. Puram, Kanuvai, Pothanur, Vadavalli, Selvapuram, Kuniamuthur and other parts of the city.

They were arrested under charges of extortion, threatening to murder, and holding illegal kangaroo courts, and remanded in judicial custody.

Arrested under Arms Act

In continuation of their vigil against misuse of social media for criminal activities, the cyber crime police have arrested Gowtham (20), an employee of a bakery unit, after a video of him wielding a machette posted on a social media page went viral. The police booked him under the Arms Act.

Labourer arrested for murdering wife

A labourer living in Neelikonampalayam was arrested by the Singanallur police on the charges of murdering his wife and attempting to cover it up as a case of her ending own life.

Chinnadurai (48) had confessed that he had strangulated Anitha (42), a conservancy worker, to death in a drunk state, police sources said.

