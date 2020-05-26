13 persons recover from COVID-19 in Salem

SALEM

26 May 2020 22:29 IST

Thirteen persons who were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for COVID-19 disease were discharged on Tuesday. The patients -- 11 men and two women -- had returned from Maharashtra and were admitted to the hospital by May 16.

While being discharged, they were provided with hand sanitisers, masks, and an immunity-building concoction by doctors. They were advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days and contact the doctors in case of any illness.

10 new cases

Ten new cases, including a woman, were admitted to the medical college hospital on Tuesday. They had come to Salem from Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh recently, officials said.

