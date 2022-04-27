13 persons booked for the bull racing event violations in Krishnagiri

Police have registered cases against 13 persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for the violations during the bull racing event held at Old Pet recently. The event witnessed the death of a man and over 23 persons injured. Bulls were made to race in the scorching Sun without adequate water facilities or shelter for the animals. The event was rife with violations viz-a-viz regulations on crowd management, covid protocols among others. Among those booked included the organising committee president and the owner of Venkateshwara jewellery M.P.Suresh, secretary Kumar among others.