13 patients discharged from hospital after recovery

As many as 13 COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai amid rousing send-off here on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons on the hospital premises, Collector C. Kathiravan said that a total of 825 samples were tested so far in the district in which 64 persons, including the railway hospital doctor’s family, tested positive.

“Currently, of the 113 patients in the isolation ward, 60 tested positive and after treatment 13 recovered and were sent home”, he added. He said that the discharged patients will be in home quarantine as no one is permitted to visit them.

“Medical teams will visit them everyday besides disinfectants measures carried out twice a day in their area and home”, the Collector added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that all these measures will give confidence to people that COVID-19 is a curable disease and asked them to ensure personal distancing when they visit markets.

He said that 34,544 families comprising 1,27,297 persons are in home quarantine across the district and are being continuously monitored. Also, 66 persons with influenza-like fever and 51 persons suffering from severe acute respiratory infection are being monitored, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that people are coming to purchase groceries everyday as they feel that it is a sort of relaxation for them.

“All the provisional stores will be closed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the lockdown period”, he said.

He added that people who do not have ration cards are given essential commodities by the government and also through social organisations. He said that there is no community spread of the disease and added that more intensive measures in containment areas will stabilise the situation in a few days.