13 mentally challenged persons rescued in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

21 June 2021 23:00 IST

The district administration has identified 13 mentally challenged and shelter-less persons and taken them to the rehabilitation centre at the old municipality office in Mettupalayam.

A release from the district administration said it had established the centre on June 10 this year to rehabilitate not only mentally challenged persons but also provide home and medical care to shelter-less persons, physically challenged and those uncared for.

The centre was to function under the direct supervision of District Collector.

The NGO that the administration had engaged to run the shelter would appoint administrative officer, nurses, persons providing psychological help, psychiatrists, nurses and care takers.

The district administration would support the NGO’s activities by providing psychiatrists and medical care. And, it would discharge those persons once they were physically and mentally fit to the extent that they could take care of themselves or their kin came forward to look after them, the release said and added that Collector G.S. Sameeran reviewed the centre’s functioning on Monday.