13 file nominations in Erode district

16 March 2021 22:41 IST

So far, a total of 48 nominations were received for all the eight Assembly constituencies

A total of 13 nominees filed their nomination papers to contest in the Assembly constituencies in the district here on Tuesday.

Nominations filed in each constituency are Erode (East) – two, Modakkurichi – two, Perundurai – one, Bhavani – six, Anthiyur – one and Gobichettipalayam – one. No nominations were received for Erode (West) and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) constituencies on Tuesday. So far, a total of 48 nominations were received for all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

Urging the implementation of Pandiyaru – Punnampuzha scheme, D. Kumar of Siruvalur carried a pot of water on his head from bus stand in Gobichettipalayam to Revenue Divisional Office and filed his nomination paper as Independent candidate to contest in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency. Since, police did not allow him not to carry the pot within 200 metre from the office of the Returning Officer, he placed the pot and later filed his papers.

The 38-year-old nominee employed at a workshop has declared his total asset worth ₹ 45,000. He contested in the Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency in 2019 and secured 1,599 votes. He said that implementation of the scheme would benefit people in Erode and Coimbatore districts and wanted the long demand of the people to be fulfilled.