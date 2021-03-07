Coimbatore

13 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 14,860. While 13 persons were discharged, 75 persons continue to be under treatment.

Six positive cases were reported in Salem of which three were indigenous. Three persons returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported, three patients returned from Salem and Karur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 12:01:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/13-covid-19-cases-in-erode-district/article34008901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY