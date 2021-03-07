13 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 14,860. While 13 persons were discharged, 75 persons continue to be under treatment.

Six positive cases were reported in Salem of which three were indigenous. Three persons returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported, three patients returned from Salem and Karur.