13 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,624. While 15 persons were discharged, 134 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 10 positive cases were reported, four of which were indigenous. Six persons returned from Dharmapuri and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, nine indigenous cases were reported.

