Coimbatore

13 arrested for holding prayers in mosque

As many as 13 persons, including a man ordered to be in quarantine, were arrested for holding prayers in a mosque in Rajiv Nagar here on Tuesday.

According to the police, on information that prayers were held in breach of lockdown, Krishnagiri tahsildar informed the Taluk police station. A team led by tahsildar Kumar went to the mosque and found 12 persons holding prayers.

In the meantime, a man, who had returned from the single source event in Delhi and was ordered to be in quarantine, had arrived at the mosque to intercede on behalf of the others.

All 13 persons were arrested.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 11:19:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/13-arrested-for-holding-prayers-in-mosque/article31341929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY