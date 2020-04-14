13 arrested for holding prayers in mosque

As many as 13 persons, including a man ordered to be in quarantine, were arrested for holding prayers in a mosque in Rajiv Nagar here on Tuesday.
According to the police, on information that prayers were held in breach of lockdown, Krishnagiri tahsildar informed the Taluk police station. A team led by tahsildar Kumar went to the mosque and found 12 persons holding prayers.
In the meantime, a man, who had returned from the single source event in Delhi and was ordered to be in quarantine, had arrived at the mosque to intercede on behalf of the others.
All 13 persons were arrested.
