128 illegal country-made rifles surrendered in Hosur

District Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani, on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday), handed over to the police department 128 illegal country-made rifles that were surrendered by people responding to a limited amnesty given by the Forest Department. District Collector K.M. Sarayu also inspected the weapons.

The Forest Department launched the campaign for the surrender of unauthorised weapons on July 17, urging people residing in fringe villages of reserve forests to hand over such rifles to the village heads or to the department by August 14 on the assurance of no action. It also warned of raids in the hunt for weapons after the conclusion of the amnesty period.

The 128 weapons also included those found abandoned in bushes, apart from those handed over to the local village heads.

The latest amnesty programme for the surrender of illegal guns follows the 2022 initiative by the Department, when 111 such weapons were surrendered. That campaign ran along with awareness drive in all hill villages by using flyers, engaging village notables, and other door-to-door awareness drive .

A campaign in 2020 resulted in the surrender of over 38 country-made rifles from various parts of Hosur division that included Denkanikottai, Anchetty, Urigam, Jawalagiri, and Hosur.

Illegal country-made rifles are used for poaching and for killing wild animals that stray into human habitations for crop raiding. The Department seized 14 country-made rifles and booked cases under the Wild Life Protection Act, and the Arms Act in the last three years, according to the Department.