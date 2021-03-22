Coimbatore

128 candidates in fray in Erode district

A total of 128 candidates are in the fray for contesting in eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Monday.

After the withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 p.m. on Monday, symbols were allotted to the candidates and the final list of contestants was released by the election officials here. Contestants in each constituencies were: Erode (East) – 14, Erode (West) - 15, Modakkurichi – 15, Perundurai – 25, Bhavani – 14, Anthiyur – 20, Gobichettipalayam – 19 and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – six.

Former Minister and sitting Perundurai MLA Thoppu N. Venkatachalam alias N.D. Venkatachalam, who was recently expelled from the party, for filing his nomination papers as an independent, was allotted coconut grove as symbol.

