12.72 lakh vaccinated in Namakkal

A total of 12.72 lakh eligible persons aged above 12 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, a release said.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that the district administration had targeted to administer vaccine to 15.15 lakh aged above 12. Vaccine has been administered to 12,72,938 persons, 84.02%. Second dose has been administered to 9,54,375 persons, 63%. 2,42,062 persons are yet to receive first dose vaccination and 3.18 lakh yet to take second dose.

According to officials, among persons aged above 45 with co-morbidities, 1.5 lakh have received the vaccination and 1.09 lakh second dose. During the 27 mega vaccination drives conducted in the district, 7,57,912 persons were vaccinated.